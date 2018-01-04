Republicans, Democrats seek path to DACA deal in coming weeks

People who call themselves DREAMers protest in front of the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol to urge Congress in passing a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, on December 6, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
People who call themselves DREAMers protest in front of the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol to urge Congress in passing a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, on December 6, 2017, in Washington, D.C. 