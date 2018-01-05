2 people die in Alexandria residential fire

Authorities say two people have died in a mobile home fire in Alexandria.

Police say firefighters were dispatched to the home about 5 a.m. Friday and found the home fully engulfed in flames. First responders were told there were possibly two people inside.

Firefighters entered the home and found two people in a back bedroom. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Police identified the two victims as 59-year-old Rose Marie Couillard and 49-year-old James Willis Chandler.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will conduct autopsies. The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.