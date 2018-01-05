Newcomers to the Minneapolis City Council discuss their plans for the city

Minneapolis City Council members Jeremiah Ellison, Phillipe Cunningham and Andrea Jenkins were sworn in on Jan. 2, 2018.

Andrea Jenkins represents Ward 8 and has experience with the council. She was a policy aide for the ward for many years.

Jeremiah Ellison is the son of U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, DFL-MN. Jeremiah represents Ward 5. He is an artist and activist who grew up in north Minneapolis.

Phillipe Cunningham represents Ward 4. He also grew up in north Minneapolis. He is a former teacher and senior policy aide and advisor in the Mayor's Office.

Use the audio player above to hear them discuss their plans for Minneapolis.