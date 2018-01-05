'I'm not a hit man,' Michael Wolff tells NPR about his controversial Trump book

A sign posted at the door of Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe in Washington, D.C., announced that <em>Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House</em> was already sold out on Friday.
A sign posted at the door of Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe in Washington, D.C., announced that Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House was already sold out on Friday. 