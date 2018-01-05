North and South Korea plan first talks in two years

A South Korean government official checks the hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom on January 3. South Korea says North Korea has agreed to meet at the village next week.
A South Korean government official checks the hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom on January 3. South Korea says North Korea has agreed to meet at the village next week. 