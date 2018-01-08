Adam Rippon is U.S.'s first openly gay man to qualify for Winter Olympics

Adam Rippon, the first openly gay man to qualify for the U.S. Winter Olympics team, competes during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif.
