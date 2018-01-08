Political junkie on a divided country

A Pew Research poll finds that 86 percent of Americans think conflicts between Republicans and Democrats were more divisive than conflicts between black and white Americans, and between rich and poor Americans.

"We always talked about when Barack Obama was elected in 2008 that the racial divide was behind us," Political Junkie podcast host Ken Rudin told MPR News host Kerri Miller. "Of course we learned during his eight years in office that it was certainly not the case."

Rudin responded to listener comments about the survey and also addressed the latest news from Washington.

