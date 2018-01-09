Health experts worry brewer tax cuts may increase costs to nondrinkers

A fridge holds Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser and Grupo Modelo's Corona Light beers. Lawmakers are touting craft breweries as the winners from the tax cuts, but public health officials are concerned about lost tax revenues and rising public costs.
A fridge holds Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser and Grupo Modelo's Corona Light beers. Lawmakers are touting craft breweries as the winners from the tax cuts, but public health officials are concerned about lost tax revenues and rising public costs. 