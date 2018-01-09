Salvadoran immigrants in Minnesota face wrenching decisions as special protections end

The Trump administration is ending special protections for nearly 200,000 immigrants from El Salvador who currently live in the United States — including some in Minnesota. The Salvadorans have until the fall of 2019 to leave the country or risk deportation. The decision, announced Monday, is part of the Trump administration's effort to tighten enforcement of both legal and illegal immigration.

MPR's Tom Weber spoke with St. Paul immigration attorney Kara Lynum about how the change will affect Salvadorans living in Minnesota.

