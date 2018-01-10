How Melvin Carter is preparing to lead St. Paul

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined host Tom Weber to talk about his first days in office. He also took questions from callers.

• From St. Paul kid to St. Paul mayor: Carter takes over

Carter is a former city council member and advisor to Gov. Dayton on early childhood policy. He's also the son of a police officer.

Carter won St. Paul's first competitive mayor's race in the ranked-choice era with more than 50 percent of the vote. He will be the city's first black mayor.

Click the audio player above to listen to their conversation.