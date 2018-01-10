At press conference, Trump ducks questions on Mueller interview

President Trump speaks during a news conference with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg at the White House on Wednesday.

Updated at 4:02 p.m. ET

President Trump refused to say Wednesday whether he would grant an interview to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible between the Trump campaign and the Russians who attacked the election.

"Certainly I'll see what happens," Trump said. "But when they have no collusion, and nobody's found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you'd even have an interview."

Trump repeated his oft-stated claim that the multiple investigations of Russian interference shadowing his presidency are without merit -- despite guilty pleas from two former associates, former campaign aide George Papadopolous and former national security adverser Michael Flynn, and the indictment of his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

"It's a Democrat hoax that was brought up as an excuse for losing an election," Trump said. "I'll speak to attorneys. I can only say this: There was absolutely no collusion. Everybody knows it."

The White House has declined to confirm reports that Mueller plans to seek an interview with the president, although a spokeswoman has said the White House is cooperating fully with the special counsel's investigation.

Trump's comments came during a joint news conference with the prime minister of Norway. The two leaders also discussed military cooperation, trade, and their different responses to climate change.

Trump also reiterated his insistence that any legislative deal to protect young people living in the U.S. illegally from deportation must include funds for border security, including his controversial border wall.