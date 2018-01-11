Man charged with fatally stabbing his brother in Plymouth

A 25-year-old man is charged with fatally stabbing his brother at a Plymouth apartment complex after an argument about rent money.

Hennepin County prosecutors have charged Garrett Bruce Ittel with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of his 27-year-old brother, Jamison.

Police were called Tuesday and found Ittel outside on the steps of the complex, standing over the body of his brother who was covered with a blanket. Authorities say the older brother was fatally stabbed in the heart.

According to the complaint, investigators inspected the two-bedroom apartment and found blood in the kitchen and in Ittel's bedroom. Authorities also found the knife believed used in the stabbing.

Ittel told police the brothers had been drinking when they began arguing about rent money Ittel owed his brother.