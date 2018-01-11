Alcohol-linked ER visits rapidly rising, though drinking per capita is down

Alcohol consumption per capita is down in the U.S., though alcohol-linked ER visits are up. Women are catching up with men nationally in overall drinking, as well as in binge drinking, drunk driving and deaths from cirrhosis of the liver caused by alcoholism.
