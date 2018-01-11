People are buying the wrong 'Fire and Fury' book

In a rush to buy journalist and author Michael Wolff's book <em>Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, </em>buyers have mistakenly purchased Randall Hansen's book of a similar name, <em>Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945.</em>
In a rush to buy journalist and author Michael Wolff's book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, buyers have mistakenly purchased Randall Hansen's book of a similar name, Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945. 