Daniel Pink says 'good timing' is more important than you think

"When: The scientific secrets of perfect timing" by Daniel Pink. Daniel Pink

They say "timing is everything." So how do you make sure your own timing is setting you up for success? MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to Daniel Pink, author of "When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing." In the book, Pink examines what data and science teach us about the best time to do everything from surgery to lunch.