Untangling Trump's immigration negotiations

On Tuesday, President Trump brought a bipartisan group of lawmakers to the White House to discuss a bill that might keep so-called Dreamers in the country but might also allow Trump to keep his campaign promise of building a border wall with Mexico.

In an unusual move, the president invited cameras to film while the negotiation unfolded. Alexis Simendinger, national political correspondent for the Hill, joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to share the latest on the immigration negotiations from Washington.