Jacqueline Woodson, Ambassador of Young People's Literature

'Another Brooklyn' by Jacqueline Woodson Courtesy of publisher

Jacqueline Woodson is a poet and novelist. On January 9, 2018 she was inaugurated by the Library of Congress as the "Ambassador of Young People's Literature."

She won the National Book Award for "Brown Girl Dreaming." Her latest novel is "Another Brooklyn," an autobiographical exploration of childhood friendships in 1970s New York. It was nominated for the National Book Award.

MPR host Kerri Miller hosted Jacqueline Woodson at the Fitzgerald Theater for the "Talking Volumes" series on September 27, 2017.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.