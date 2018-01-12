News organizations face dilemma in covering President Trump's reported profanity

President Trump at the White House, on Jan. 11, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

MPR host Tom Weber talked to Jane Kirtley, Professor of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota, about the dilemma news organizations face to accurately report President Trump's alleged description of Haiti and African countries as "shithole counties."

What risks do they face from audiences and the FCC if they use the word? Are they shirking their editorial responsibilities if they don't?

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.