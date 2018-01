Tune-Yards to debut new album at MicroShow

The Tune-Yards. Eliot Lee Hazel

Tune-Yards has a new album called "I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life," which will be released next week.

Fans were enchanted by their eccentric performance at Rock the Garden in 2012. And Tune-Yards will be the next band featured in The Current's MicroShow series.

Free tickets are only available to people who entered a contest. The winners will be announced later Friday. The show will be Tuesday afternoon at the Turf Club in St. Paul.