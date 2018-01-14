Political analyst Sarah Janacek dies

Longtime Minnesota political analyst Sarah Janacek died unexpectedly Friday while traveling in South America. She was 57.

Janacek's 20-year career included work as a journalist, political consultant and lobbyist. Also a lawyer, Janacek published the newsletter "Politics in Minnesota."

On her Facebook page, Janacek's family said she developed a widespread infection while traveling in Brazil.

Though often at odds with her, Gov. Mark Dayton released a statement calling Janacek a "dear friend." Dayton said he'd miss her "keen insights and wonderful wit."