Minnesota dog's best friend is a stick

By Boyd Huppert, KARE-TV

We love our pets for their quirks. But a dog in Sartell is especially committed to her peculiarity.

Cassie, a yellow Labrador, has been carrying a stick for all her 11 years.

I just love this dog. Cassie is a sweet yellow Lab from Sartell. Wherever Cassie goes, she carries a stick. Every place, every time – for all eleven years of her life. Tonite at 10 KARE #land10kstories pic.twitter.com/7KyfWS0Ze5 — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) January 7, 2018

"From day one, she just picked up a stick and away we went," Cassie's owner, Gerry Vierzba, told KARE-TV.

Cassie has been carrying her current stick for six months, but others have been her companions for as long as five years.

"She never leaves home without it," Gerry Vierzba said. "If she can't find it — it's buried under the snow — she's gonna dig for it until we dig it up."

Cassie's longest stick was 6 feet. So long, Cassie had to turn her head sideways to cross a narrow pedestrian bridge at a nearby park.

It was a lesson she learned the hard way. "She'd come up and boom, and almost knock her teeth out," said Mary Vierzba, Gerry Vierzba's wife. "She only did that once or twice."

The couple love watching the waves and smiles from passing motorists who spot Cassie strolling with her stick.

"I was in Herberger's one time and the lady across the jewelry counter was checking out, and she looked at me and said, 'Oh my gosh, you're the lady with the dog with the stick,'" Mary Vierzba said.

Cassie is protective of her stick. During a recent video shoot, KARE-TV photographer Rob Collett tried to attach a small GoPro camera to one end of the stick. Cassie was having none of it and tugged her stick away.

The Vierzbas say their Cassie suffered a blow earlier this year when her stick fell through a crack in the pedestrian bridge and landed in the swift current below.

"Oh, she was going in," Mary Vierzba said. "We had to stop her."

Cassie ran, instead, into the nearby woods, re-emerging moments later with a new stick. She welcomes no help from her owners in the stick picking process.

"She's got to pick it," Mary Vierzba said.

"She has standards," Gerry Vierzba added.

Next door to the Viezbas, Mary Bouchie has been watching Cassie and her wooden companion for years. "She's getting a little slower as she walks," Mary Bouchie said, "but she still carries that stick, yes she does."

Gerry Vierzba has concluded Cassie is bit of showboat.

"She almost stands up taller when she's got a stick," he said. "I think she likes strutting her stuff."