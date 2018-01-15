Photos: Vikings top Saints with last-play stunner


Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown.
1 Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown as time expires against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday in Minneapolis. 
Stefon Diggs (# 14) of the Minnesota Vikings leaps to catch the ball.
2 Stefon Diggs (14) of the Minnesota Vikings leaps to catch the ball in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Diggs scored a 61-yard touchdown to win the game 29-24. 
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch to win the game.
3 Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch over New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) on his way to the game winning touchdown. 
Divisional Round - New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings
4 Stefon Diggs (14) of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball to score a touchdown as time expires. 
Vikings fans react after Stefon Diggs scored a 61-yard touchdown.
5 Fans react after Stefon Diggs scored a 61-yard touchdown. 
Stefon Diggs celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints.
6 Stefon Diggs (14) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints. 
Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with owner Zygi Wilf.
7 Stefon Diggs (14) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with owner Zygi Wilf. 
Case Keenum celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints.
8 Case Keenum (7) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints. 