'Candle in the Wind' topped charts 20 years ago

Elton John signs albums at the Noel Edmonds record shop on King's Road, Chelsea, London, in January 1973.

Elton John's "Candle in the Wind" reached No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 20 years ago.

The original version of the song, which came out in the 1970s, was about Marilyn Monroe. Bernie Taupin rewrote the lyrics as a tribute to Princess Diana shortly after her death.

Elton John has only performed the song live once, during Diana's funeral at Westminister Abbey. It's the second best-selling single of all time, topped only by Bing Crosby's "White Christmas." Profits from the sales of the single went to Diana's favorite charities.