Gymnastics doctor's victims speak, as Simone Biles says she was also abused

Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements prior to being sentenced after being accused of molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Mich., to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak.
