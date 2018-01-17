District: Consulting biz not a conflict for Mpls. schools enrollment head

The Minneapolis school district says a top enrollment administrator's education consulting business helping families navigate school choices does not present a conflict of interest.

Bryan Fleming is director of enrollment management for Minneapolis. His department, Student Placement Services, is in charge of recruiting students to the district.

The school choice consulting business Fleming Education Group also lists "G. Bryan Fleming" as its founder and principal. Fleming lists the consulting business and Minneapolis schools both as current employment on his LinkedIn profile.

Fleming's dual roles were first reported in the Bright Light Small City blog.

Fleming did not return requests from MPR News for an interview.

On its website, Fleming Education Group tell prospective clients it "helps clients manage their fears and anxiety about educational options."

"We know how to broaden a family's school-choice lens in a productive, efficient way to achieve the outcomes that will maximize their child's promise," the site reads.

A section on the Fleming Education Group site headlined "Thoughts by Bryan" contains a post outlining the benefits of private schools, including their "valuable independence" on points like admissions policies and teacher credentials.

A Minneapolis schools spokesperson said in an email that the district Office of the General Counsel investigated the issue and "the determination was made it does not present a conflict of interest per MPS policy 3000."

That policy says, in part, that Minneapolis schools employees "shall not engage in any work, paid or unpaid, incompatible with their employment at the district." It also prohibits employees from having "a financial or personal interest" that "would tend to impair his or her independence of judgment or action in the performance of his or her official duties."

Minneapolis General Counsel Amy Moore did not return a request for an interview.