How to raise money in a Mpls. suburb? Brothers try a giant snow lobster

The Bartz brothers's seventh sea creature snow sculpture, Diggs the Lobster, sits in the front yard of their New Brighton, Minn. home on Wednesday.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to New Brighton, Minn., to view a giant snow sculpture in New Brighton — and it's all for a good cause.

The Bartz brothers and two friends have created a 19-foot-tall lobster that they're using to raise money for a clean-water charity.

The sculpture took the brothers nearly 350 hours to make and is named after the Vikings' wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whose touchdown last weekend is being called the #MinneapolisMiracle.

Austin Bartz is ready for the traffic congestion begin.

"There's always a constant stream of cars all day long," said Bartz. "It's really busy in the evening, that's for sure."

Connor, Trevor and Austin Bartz built this 16 ft. high shark in 2014. Glen Stubbe | Star Tribune via AP

It's the seventh consecutive year for an aquatic-themed snow sculpture in the Bartz's front yard. So far the list includes a puffer fish, walrus, shark, turtle, octopus, fish and this year's lobster.

Bartz says a donation box is in place, ready to take contributions.

"We're working with an organization called One Day's Wages," said Bartz. "We're raising money to provide clean water all over the world."

He said last year's snow sculpture raised about $26,000 for a clean water project in Malawi.

The team works by feel, stepping back often to view their creation and make sure it looks like what they've envisioned.

Bartz, 23, said as the brothers get older, it's more difficult to find time for the sculpture. But they hope to keep the tradition going.