Growing demands to recycle food waste put pressure on recycling plants

This week, MPR News host Tom Weber focuses on recycling. In particular, where does our recyclable waste go?

On Tuesday, Weber led a conversation about China's new restrictions on the recycled materials it will accept from other countries like the U.S. These restrictions have caused a backlog of recyclables to pile up in parking lots across the country.

On Thursday, he talked about a similar problem with food waste. Twin Cities compost sites are overwhelmed with product, forcing them to turn away materials. This is according to reporting from Eric Roper of the Star Tribune. Weber spoke to Roper and Chuck Joswiak of Specialized Environmental Technologies about the issue.

Listen to their conversation by using the audio player above.