Minneapolis a finalist for future women's hoops Final Four

Minneapolis is one of eight cities under consideration to host college basketball's Women's Final Four from 2021 to 2024, the NCAA said Thursday.

The other cities are Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., Nashville and San Antonio. The locations offer a mix of sites that have hosted the Final Four before and those that would host for the first time, the NCAA said in a statement.

"The Women's Final Four selection process will ultimately identify those cities that have the enthusiasm and energy to continue to build the legacy of one of America's premier women's sporting events," Rhonda Lundin Bennett, chair of the Division I Women's Basketball Committee, said in a statement.

Minneapolis hosted a women's Final Four in 1995 at Target Center. The University of Connecticut won that year for its first championship in what's become a basketball dynasty.

Finalist cities competing for 2021 through 2024 must submit final bids by April 27. NCAA staff will visit the cities in July and August. Winners are expected to be unveiled in early October.

This year's Women's Final Four is being hosted in Columbus, Ohio, with 2019's in Tampa and 2020's in New Orleans.

Next year's men's college basketball Final Four is set for U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.