'This is depraved conduct': Couple charged with torture after kids found shackled

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Thursday that for at least eight years and in three homes, the children were forced to eat rarely, shower no more than once a year and, when punished, were often beaten, strangled or tied up "for weeks or even months at a time."
