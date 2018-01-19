Will the Vikings make it to the Super Bowl?

• Subscribe to the MPR News with Tom Weber podcast
Vikings fans are bracing themselves for emotional highs and lows this weekend as the Vikings take on the Eagles in Philadelphia. MPR News host Tom Weber spoke with Steve Rushin, special contributor to Sports Illustrated, about the heart-breaking history of the team's attempt to win a Super Bowl.
They were joined by Drew Magary, a diehard fan and writer for Deadspin and Tom Scheck, reporter with APM Reports and resident Eagles fan.
