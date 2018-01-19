Before 'Roe v. Wade,' the women of 'Jane' provided abortions for the women of Chicago

Formed in 1965, Jane was an underground network in Chicago that counseled and helped women who wanted to have abortions. (From left) Martha Scott, Jeanne Galatzer-Levy, Abby Parisers, Sheila Smith and Madeline Schwenk were among the seven members of Jane arrested in 1972. 