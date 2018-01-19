Las Vegas police: No other suspects in October massacre, and no motive

A small sledgehammer, bullet casings and broken glass are seen in this photo of the interior of Stephen Paddock's room at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, where he carried out a massacre in October.
A small sledgehammer, bullet casings and broken glass are seen in this photo of the interior of Stephen Paddock's room at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, where he carried out a massacre in October. 