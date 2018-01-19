A mother at 16, St. Paul woman conquers stigma with love

During a StoryCorps conversation in St. Paul, Minn., April Gibson, 33, tells her son Gregory Bess, 17, about what it was like raising him when she was a teenager.
During a StoryCorps conversation in St. Paul, Minn., April Gibson, 33, tells her son Gregory Bess, 17, about what it was like raising him when she was a teenager. 