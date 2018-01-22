Abortion opponents to push for ultrasound bill at Capitol

Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life president Leo LaLonde addressed the anti-abortion group's annual gathering at the state Capitol on Monday.

Abortion opponents packed the state Capitol rotunda Monday to highlight legislation they want to see enacted this year.

Harsh weather forced organizers to move indoors for their annual March for Life, which marks the anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

This year's gathering included brief remarks from Minnesota's new Republican Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, whose ongoing effort to also keep her state Senate seat is being challenged in court. Fischbach, a longtime abortion opponent, made it clear to the crowd that she's on their side, telling them, "I share your passion to protect every unborn child and to protect life at every stage."

Fischbach did not specifically point out the sharp contrast between her position and the position of DFL Gov. Mark Dayton on the abortion issue. She didn't have to.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt followed Fischbach at the podium and quickly noted the two anti-abortion measures lawmakers passed last session that were rejected by the governor. One would have prevented taxpayer funding for abortions and the other would have mandated facility inspections.

"Unfortunately, both of those efforts were vetoed by pro-abortion-governor Mark Dayton, preventing them from becoming law," he said. "Despite the obstacle in the governor's office, we will not stop defending life."

The group Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life is backing a proposal for the 2018 session that would allow women to see ultrasounds of their unborn children before abortions are performed.

Similar proposals have been pushed in other states and some have been challenged in court. Still, Daudt offered his support.

"Abortion facilities perform ultrasounds prior to abortion procedures, but unfortunately women are generally not given an opportunity to see them. We want to change that so new mothers can see their child."

Another speaker at the event also backed the proposal. Carla Stream, an anti-abortion activist from Hudson, Wis., said women have a right to see those images.

"Women are strong. They can handle the truth. Many women choose life after viewing the ultrasound," she said. "Abortionists know this and do not show them. Why? Because it's bad for business."

A MCCL spokesman described the bill as a "modest" and "mainstream" way to help women make informed decisions. He said the group was still seeking legislative authors.

Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, opposes the measure, saying she views the proposal as an attempt to coerce and intimidate women. Halverson said abortion opponents wrongly argue that women seeking abortion are not well-informed.

"The notion that women are coming to a decision in any cavalier way or in any way that does not have an education behind it is very false," she said, "and I think is very disrespectful to women who are making health care decisions."