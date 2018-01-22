Shutdown, day 3: Senate plans midday vote amid active negotiations

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., talk to each other outside the Senate floor Sunday, as lawmakers worked towards a resolution to the government shutdown.
