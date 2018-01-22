Live: Winter storm blasts southern Minnesota

Photos: The first real snowstorm of the year blasts southern Minnesota


Michelle Armstrong shovels her parents' driveway in North Mankato.
1 Michelle Armstrong shovels her parents' driveway in North Mankato during a winter storm on Monday, January 22, 2018. 
Snow piles up on the bill of a female mallard duck
2 Snow piles up on the bill of a female mallard duck on the edge of Minnehaha Creek in MInneapolis. 
Deb Fourniea walks down John Ireland Blvd. in St. Paul.
3 Deb Fourniea walks down John Ireland Blvd. in St. Paul. 
Rachel Greenfield, left, and Kate Hansen build a snow woman.
4 Rachel Greenfield, left, and Kate Hansen build a snow woman Monday in Rochester. 
Construction continues during a snowstorm as workers place ice blocks.
5 Construction continues during a snowstorm as workers place ice blocks on the central tower of an ice palace being built for the 2018 St. Paul Winter Carnival. 
A tow truck driver in Mankato gets ready to help a semi that got stuck.
6 A tow truck driver from All American Towing in Mankato gets ready to help a semi-tractor trailer that got stuck going up a hill. 
Laura Hanora finishes shoveling snow from the trampoline in her backyard.
7 Laura Hanora finishes shoveling snow from the trampoline in her backyard in Rochester as more snow fell Jan. 22, 2018. Hanora said she has taken the trampoline down for the winter in years past, but thought she would try and leave it up this year. 
Snow and wind make for tough driving conditions in downtown Worthington.
8 Snow and wind make for tough driving conditions in downtown Worthington on Monday, January 22, 2018. 
Ebony Eaton brushes the snow off her car with a broom in St. Paul.
9 Ebony Eaton brushes the snow off her car with a broom in St. Paul on Monday, January 22, 2018. 
Drivers emerge from near white out conditions on Hwy. 169 near Mankato.
10 Drivers emerge from near whiteout conditions in the southbound lanes of Highway 169 north of Mankato on Monday, January 22, 2018. 
A statue of Minnesota hockey legend Herb Brooks is dusted with snow.
11 A statue of Minnesota hockey legend Herb Brooks is dusted with snow during a snowstorm in St. Paul on Monday, January 22, 2018. 
MnDOT is advising no travel in Worthington and surrounding counties.
12 MnDOT is advising no travel in Worthington, in Nobles County, and surrounding counties, due to snow and wind on Monday, January 22, 2018. 
Mark Westerman had a snowball fight with his children, Kayla and Andrew.
13 "This is the best snowball snow we've had in a long time," says Mark Westerman, who had a snowball fight with his children, Kayla Westerman, left, and Andrew Westerman in Rochester. 