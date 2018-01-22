Photos: The first real snowstorm of the year blasts southern Minnesota

That snow you've been wishing for? It hit southern Minnesota today with a wallop. In the metro area, snow is falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches an hour, making driving conditions tough, with winds gusting to 28 mph.

There is at least 12 inches of snow in Owatonna and 15 inches in Waseca. With the snow coming down, some areas could get 16 to 18 inches by the time it's over.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising against traveling in parts of southwest Minnesota because of whiteout conditions. Reduced visibility extends from Worthington east to Albert Lea and north to Mankato. Roads affected include: portions of Highway 30, Highway 91 and Highway 59. A blizzard warning is in effect for much of south central and southeastern Minnesota.