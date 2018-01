A 19-year-old woman has died in a skiing accident in Wabasha.

Authorities say Bethany Becker, of Corcoran, died after hitting a tree on one of the more advanced runs at Coffee Mill Ski Area Saturday.

KTTC-TV reports Becker failed to make a turn toward the bottom of the slope and hit the tree. An ambulance crew began transporting her to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys and met the Mayo helicopter along the way at Plainview.