Answering your questions about the Children's Health Insurance Program

The Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, is one of the most popular bipartisan federal initiatives. So why was it used as a political football in the budget bill debate? And what is the future of CHIP now that a stopgap funding bill is in place?

MPR senior producer Stephanie Curtis talked to Joan Alker, executive director of the Center for Children and Families and a research professor at the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy, about the program.

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.