Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by store employee

Police say a man who tried to hold up a liquor store in the Twin Cities metro has died after an employee shot him.

Maplewood officers were called to Princess Liquors shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities say two suspects attempted to rob the liquor store and began to assault one of the employees. Another employee confronted the suspects and fired a gun, striking one of them.

KMSP-TV reports both suspects fled the store, but police located one of them a short distance away with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The other suspect remains at large. The investigation into the shooting continues.