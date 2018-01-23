Marjorie Spruill Courtesy of the University of South Carolina

History shows that our deeply polarized and bitterly partisan political culture is many decades old.

Four decades ago, two women's movements drew a line in the sand between liberals and conservatives.

University of South Carolina history professor Marjorie Spruill explores two women's movements from the 1970's, the feminist agenda and the women who launched what they called the "pro-family" movement.

Spruill's new book is titled, "Divided We Stand: The Battle Over Women's Rights and Family Values that Polarized American Politics."

Spruill's research shows that women were extraordinarily divided in the 1970's, but women's rights and abortion rights had more bipartisan support back then and feminists were highly visible and active in both parties.

The battle between feminists and their conservative challengers divided the nation as Democrats continued to support women's rights and Republicans cast themselves as the party of family values, according to Spruill.

Use the audio player above to hear speech she gave Oct. 11, 2017 at the Clinton School of Public Service in Arkansas is archived here.