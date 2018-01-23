Why the delay correcting false alert? Hawaii governor forgot Twitter password

Hawaii Gov. David Ige delivers his annual State of the State address in Honolulu on Monday. During the address, Ige didn't mention a missile alert mistakenly sent to residents and visitors statewide — but afterward, he acknowledged to reporters the difficulties he'd had with Twitter.
