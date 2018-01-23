The far out history of how hippie food spread across America

Mollie Katzen, who wrote <em>The Moosewood Cookbook</em>, invented The Enchanted Broccoli Forest, a cheesy brown rice casserole topped with broccoli spears standing upright in the pan to resemble trees.
