IQ2 debate: Unresolved: America's economic outlook

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Five influential economists try to answer these questions: What factors are driving the economic boom, and could it last? What impact will deregulation, tax cuts and protectionist trade policies have? Is the stock market too high?

The first 2018 debate from the Intelligence Squared series features these five economists:

Stephen Moore, Senior Fellow, The Heritage Foundation & former Economic Advisor, Donald Trump.

Jason Furman, Former Chairman, Council of Economic Advisers & Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute.

Gillian Tett, U.S. Managing Editor, Financial Times.

Dambisa Moyo, Global Economist & Best-Selling Author.

Simon Johnson, Former Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund.