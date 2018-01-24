China seizes publisher of banned books again -- just months after releasing him

A placard showing Gui Minhai is seen outside the China liaison office in Hong Kong in January 2016. At the time, the publisher had disappeared, only to surface later in Chinese detention. Authorities there released him last fall. He was arrested again last weekend.
A placard showing Gui Minhai is seen outside the China liaison office in Hong Kong in January 2016. At the time, the publisher had disappeared, only to surface later in Chinese detention. Authorities there released him last fall. He was arrested again last weekend. 