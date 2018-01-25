Is it typical for Twin Cities to have 11 inches of snow?

Monday's winter storm buried parts of Minnesota under 11 inches of snow. It's the biggest single snowfall in the Twin Cities in years according to MPR Chief Meteorologist Paul Huttner.

MPR News editor Mike Mulcahy spoke to Huttner and DNR senior climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld about how the storm developed, the overall trends around Minnesota winters, and the role climate change plays in extreme weather events.

Use the audio player above to listen to their discussion.