10 events to help you understand Robert Mueller's almost-firing

Don McGahn leaves the Four Seasons hotel in New York in June 2016. McGahn reportedly threatened to quit his job as White House counsel last summer when President Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller.
Don McGahn leaves the Four Seasons hotel in New York in June 2016. McGahn reportedly threatened to quit his job as White House counsel last summer when President Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller. 