Minneapolis hires new psych screening provider for police

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday approved a contract for a new provider of psychological screening services for the police department, in a move the council says brings the department into compliance with state rules.

Under the terms of the proposed contract, the city will pay Aspen Psychological Consulting LLC $540,697.45 over a nearly four-year period. Police administrators say the city will pay $100 less per officer compared to the previous contract.

The contract measure passed 13-0.

In a discussion held earlier this week in committee, council member Linea Palmisano praised the work that went into selecting the provider. She said it appears that Aspen has a firm grasp of police chief's goal to improve police/community relations.

"I see this as a difference than the way that many cities do — more clearinghouse kinds of psych evals and prescreening — but really what I've come to understand, is a really new type of relationship. This augments the chief's understanding of who he selects to hire."