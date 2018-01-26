Politics Friday: GOP leaders and the Farm Bill

Friday Politics is back with our host, political editor Mike Mulcahy.

Rep. Matt Dean talked about why he left the gubernatorial race.

Republican Matt Dean joins Mulcahy to discuss his decision to drop out of the Minnesota governor's race. Dean said on Thursday that the party needs to "unite around a single candidate" and endorsed Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson.

State Sen. Karin Housley spoke about her bid for U.S. Senate.

State Sen. Karin Housley is the only Republican to put her hat in the ring for Senator Al Franken's seat. She and Senator Tina Smith will be vying for the seat this fall. Smith was appointed by Governor Mark Dayton after Franken resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Housley is a state senator from Washington County. The conservative is looking to work across the aisle.

Native Americans are being left out of the Farm Bill.

This year one of the single largest pieces of domestic legislation is on the agenda in Congress. The Farm Bill covers everything from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), agricultural policies and food production to natural resource conservation and rural development. For years, indigenous communities have been relegated to the margins of Farm Bill discussions. But this year the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, owners of Mystic Lake Casino, hope to change this by joining with other tribes across the U.S. to exert financial and political clout to advance their interests in the Farm Bill.

Reporters Brian Bakst and Tim Pugmire discussed the week in politics.

They spoke with host Mike Mulcahy about Rep. Keith Ellison's potential bid for Minnesota's attorney general, sexual harassment allegations inside state agencies and caucuses.

Use the audio player to listen to the show.