2018 Grammy Awards: The full list of winners

Alessia Cara accepts the award for Best New Artist onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The complete list of nominees and winners from the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year

WINNER: "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

"Redbone" - Childish Gambino

" Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"The Story Of O.J." – JAY Z

"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar

Album Of The Year

WINNER: 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Awaken, My Love! - Childish Gambino

4:44 - JAYZ

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama - Lorde

Song Of The Year

WINNER: "That's What I Like" - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters

"Despacito" - Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr, songwriters

"4:44" - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters

"Issues" - Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters

"1-800-273-8255" - Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson & Andrew Taggart, songwriters

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: "Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" – Kesha

"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga

"What About Us" - P!nk

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: "Feel It Still" – Portugal. The Man

"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons

"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 – (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) - Michael Bublé

Triplicate - Bob Dylan

In Full Swing - Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland - Sarah McLachlan

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: ÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran

Kaleidoscope EP - Coldplay

Lust For Life - Lana Del Rey

Evolve - Imagine Dragons

Rainbow - Kesha

Joanne - Lady Gaga

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording

WINNER: "Tonite" – LCD Soundsystem

"Bambro Koyo Ganda" - Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

"Cola - CamelPhat & Elderbrook

"Andromeda" - Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

"Line Of Sight" - ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: 3-D The Catalogue - Kraftwerk

Migration - Bonobo

Mura Masa - Mura Masa

A Moment Apart – ODESZA

What Now - Sylvan Esso

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER Prototype - Jeff Lorber Fusion

What If - The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit - Alex Han

Mount Royal - Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Bad Hombre - Antonio Sanchez

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

WINNER "You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen

"The Promise" - Chris Cornell

"Run" - Foo Fighters

"No Good" - Kaleo

"Go To War" - Nothing More

Best Metal Performance

WINNER "Sultan's Curse" - Mastodon

"Invisible Enemy" - August Burns Red

"Black Hoodie" - Body Count

"Forever" - Code Orange

"Clockworks" - Meshuggah

Best Rock Song

WINNER: "Run" - Foo Fighters, songwriters

"Atlas, Rise!" - James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters

"Blood In The Cut" - JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters

"Go To War" - Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters

"The Stage" - Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters

Best Rock Album

WINNER: A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs

Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More

Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Sleep Well Beast – The National

Everything Now - Arcade Fire

Humanz - Gorillaz

American Dream - LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy - Father John Misty

R&B

Best R&B Performance

WINNER: "That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars

"Get You" - Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

"Distraction" - Kehlani

"High" - Ledisi

"The Weekend" - SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: "Redbone" – Childish Gambino

"Laugh And Move On" - The Baylor Project

"What I'm Feelin'" - Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones

"All The Way" - Ledisi

"Still" - Mali Music

Best R&B Song

WINNER: "That's What I Like" - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters

"First Began" - PJ Morton, songwriter

"Location" - Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters

"Redbone" - Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters

"Supermodel" - Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Carter Lang & Solana Rowe, songwriters

Best Urban Contemporary Album

WINNER: Starboy – The Weeknd

Free 6LACK - 6LACK

"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino

American Teen - Khalid

Ctrl - SZA

Best R&B Album

WINNER: 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Freudian - Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule - Ledisi

Gumbo - PJ Morton

Feel The Real - Musiq Soulchild

RAP

Best Rap Performance



WINNER: "HUMBLE." – Kendrick Lamar

"Bounce Back" - Big Sean

"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

"4:44" - JAY Z

"Bad And Boujee" - Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap Song

WINNER: "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar

"Bodak Yellow" - Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe & J White, songwriters

"Chase Me" - Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton & Michael Render, songwriters

"Sassy" - Marlanna Evans, E. Gabouer, Jason Martin & Wyann Vaughn, songwriters

"The Story Of O.J." - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters

Best Rap Album

WINNER: DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

4:44 - JAY Z

Culture - Migos

Laila's Wisdom - Rapsody

Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER "Either Way" - Chris Stapleton

"Body Like A Back Road" - Sam Hunt

"Losing You" - Alison Krauss

"Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert

"I Could Use A Love Song" - Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

WINNER "Better Man" - Little Big Town

"It Ain't My Fault" - Brothers Osborne

"My Old Man" - Zac Brown Band

"You Look Good" - Lady Antebellum

"Drinkin' Problem" - Midland

Best Country Song

WINNER: "Broken Halos" - Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters

"Better Man" - Taylor Swift, songwriter

"Body Like A Back Road" - Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters

"Drinkin' Problem" - Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters

"Tin Man" - Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters

Best Country Album

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton

Cosmic Hallelujah - Kenny Chesney

Heart Break - Lady Antebellum

The Breaker - Little Big Town

Life Changes - Thomas Rhett



NEW AGE



Best New Age Album

WINNER Dancing On Water - Peter Kater

Reflection - Brian Eno

SongVersation: Medicine - India.Arie

Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 – Kitaro

Spiral Revelation - Steve Roach

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

WINNER "Miles Beyond" - John McLaughlin, soloist

"Can't Remember Why" - Sara Caswell, soloist

"Dance Of Shiva" - Billy Childs, soloist

"Whisper Not" - Fred Hersch, soloist

"Ilimba" - Chris Potter, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

WINNER Dreams And Daggers - Cécile McLorin Salvant

The Journey - The Baylor Project

A Social Call - Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass And Blind - Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter - Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

WINNER Rebirth - Billy Childs

Uptown, Downtown - Bill Charlap Trio

Project Freedom - Joey DeFrancesco & The People

Open Book - Fred Hersch

The Dreamer Is The Dream - Chris Potter

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

WINNER Bringin' It - Christian McBride Big Band

MONK'estra Vol. 2 - John Beasley

Jigsaw - Alan Ferber Big Band

Homecoming - Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

Whispers On The Wind - Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER Jazz Tango - Pablo Ziegler Trio

Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter - Antonio Adolfo

Oddara - Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos - Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

Típico - Miguel Zenón

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER "Never Have To Be Alone" - CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters

"Too Hard Not To" - Tina Campbell; Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters

"You Deserve It" - JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn; David Bloom, JJ Hairston, Phontane Demond Reed & Cortez Vaughn, songwriters

"Better Days" - Le'Andria

"My Life" - The Walls Group; Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Damien Farmer, Damon Thomas, Ahjah Walls & Darrel Walls, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER "What A Beautiful Name" - Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters

"Oh My Soul" - Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Nichole Nordeman, songwriters

"Clean" - Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, songwriter

"Even If" - MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons, songwriters

"Hills And Valleys" - Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

WINNER Let Them Fall In Love - CeCe Winans

Crossover: Live From Music City - Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me - Le'Andria

Close - Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song - Anita Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

WINNER Chain Breaker - Zach Williams

Rise - Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) - Matt Maher

Lifer – MercyMe

Hills And Valleys - Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope - Reba McEntire

The Best Of The Collingsworth Family - Volume 1 - The Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus - Larry Cordle

Resurrection - Joseph Habedank

Hope For All Nations - Karen Peck & New River

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

WINNER El Dorado – Shakira

Lo Único Constante - Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte – Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 - La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) - Natalia Lafourcade

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

WINNER Residente – Residente

Ayo - Bomba Estéreo

Pa' Fuera - C4 Trío & Desorden Público

Salvavidas De Hielo - Jorge Drexler

El Paradise - Los Amigos Invisibles

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

WINNER Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas - Aida Cuevas

Ni Diablo Ni Santo - Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda

Ayer Y Hoy - Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Momentos - Alex Campos

Zapateando En El Norte - Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER Salsa Big Band - Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Albita – Albita

Art Of The Arrangement - Doug Beavers

Gente Valiente - Silvestre Dangond

Indestructible - Diego El Cigala

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER "Killer Diller Blues" - Alabama Shakes

"Let My Mother Live" - Blind Boys Of Alabama

"Arkansas Farmboy" - Glen Campbell

"Steer Your Way" - Leonard Cohen

"I Never Cared For You" - Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song

WINNER "If We Were Vampires" - Jason Isbell, songwriter

"Cumberland Gap" - David Rawlings & Gillian Welch, songwriters

"I Wish You Well" - Raul Malo & Alan Miller, songwriters

"It Ain't Over Yet" - Rodney Crowell, songwriter

"My Only True Friend" - Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard, songwriters (Gregg Allman)

Best Americana Album

WINNER The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Southern Blood - Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day - Brent Cobb

Beast Epic - Iron & Wine

Brand New Day - The Mavericks

Best Bluegrass Album

WINNER (TIE) Laws Of Gravity - The Infamous Stringdusters

WINNER (TIE) All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live] - Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

Fiddler's Dream - Michael Cleveland

Original - Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite - Noam Pikelny

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER Blue & Lonesome - The Rolling Stones

Migration Blues - Eric Bibb

Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio - Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

Roll And Tumble - R.L. Boyce

Sonny & Brownie's Last Train - Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER TajMo - Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm - Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Recorded Live In Lafayette - Sonny Landreth

Got Soul - Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Live From The Fox Oakland - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Folk Album

WINNER Mental Illness - Aimee Mann

Semper Femina - Laura Marling

The Queen Of Hearts - Offa Rex

You Don't Own Me Anymore - The Secret Sisters

The Laughing Apple - Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Best Regional Roots Music Album

WINNER Kalenda - Lost Bayou Ramblers

Top Of The Mountain - Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers

Ho'okena 3.0 - Ho'okena

Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live] - Northern Cree

Pua Kiele - Josh Tatofi

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

WINNER Stony Hill - Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

Chronology – Chronixx

Lost In Paradise - Common Kings

Wash House Ting - J Boog

Avrakedabra - Morgan Heritage

WORLD MUSIC

Best World Music Album

WINNER Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration - Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Memoria De Los Sentidos - Vicente Amigo

Para Mi – Buika

Rosa Dos Ventos - Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

Elwan - Tinariwen

CHILDREN'S

Best Children's Album

WINNER Feel What U Feel - Lisa Loeb

Brighter Side - Gustafer Yellowgold

Lemonade - Justin Roberts

Rise Shine #Woke - Alphabet Rockers

Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World - Ladysmith Black Mambazo

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

WINNER The Princess Diarist - Carrie Fisher

Astrophysics For People In A Hurry - Neil deGrasse Tyson

Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen

Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter - Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders )- Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

WINNER The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas - Dave Chappelle

Cinco - Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld - Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust - Sarah Silverman

What Now? - Kevin Hart

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER Dear Evan Hansen - Laura Dreyfuss, Mike Faist, Rachel Bay Jones, Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Park, BenPlatt, Will Roland & Jennifer Laura Thompson, principal soloists; Pete Ganbarg, Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists

Come From Away - Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists

Hello, Dolly! - Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

WINNER La La Land (Various Artists) Marius de Vries & Justin Hurwitz, compilation producer

Baby Driver - (Various Artists) Edgar Wright, compilation producer

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 - (Various Artists) James Gunn, compilation producer

Hidden Figures: The Album - (Various Artists) Pharrell Williams; Pharrell Williams, compilation producer

Moana: The Songs (Various Artists) Opetaia Foa'i, Tom MacDougall, Mark Mancina & Lin-Manuel Miranda, compilation producers

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

WINNER La La Land - Justin Hurwitz, composer

Arrival - Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer, composer

Game Of Thrones: Season 7 - Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures - Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

WINNER How Far I'll Go - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter

City Of Stars - Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters

I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters

Never Give Up - Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters

Stand Up For Something - Common, Andra Day & Diane Warren, songwriters

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER "Three Revolutions" - Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

"Alkaline" - Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)

"Choros #3" - Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)

"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" - Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)

"Warped Cowboy" - Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

WINNER "Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra" From Catch Me If You Can - John Williams, arranger (John Williams)

"All Hat, No Saddle" - Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" - Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)

"Ugly Beauty/Pannonica" - John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

"White Christmas" - Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

WINNER "Putin" - Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)

"Another Day Of Sun" - Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)

"Every Time We Say Goodbye" - Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)

"I Like Myself" - Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

"I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York" - ShellyBerg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)

PACKAGE

Best Recording Package

WINNER (TIE) El Orisha De La Rosa - Carlos Dussan, Juliana Jaramillo, Juan Martinez & Claudio Roncoli, art directors (Magín Díaz)

WINNER (TIE) Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) - Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

Mura Masa - Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)

Sleep Well Beast - Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)

Solid State - Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNER The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition - LawrenceAzerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta - Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)

Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014) - Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds)

May 1977: Get Shown The Light - Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)

Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares - Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

NOTES

Best Album Notes

WINNER Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings - LynellGeorge, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth - Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition - Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin - Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)

Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute - David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams - Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)

HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album

WINNER Leonard Bernstein - The Composer - Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)

Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta - Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955 - Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)

Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa - NicolasSheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams - Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

WINNER 24K Magic - Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)

Every Where Is Some Where - Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)

Is This The Life We Really Want? - Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)

Natural Conclusion - Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)

No Shape - Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

WINNER Greg Kurstin

Calvin Harris

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER You Move (Latroit Remix) - Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix) - Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)

Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix) - SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)

Undercover (Adventure Club Remix) - Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)

A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix) - Four Tet, remixer (The xx)

SURROUND SOUND

Best Surround Sound Album

WINNER Early Americans - Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man - Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)

So Is My Love - Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

3-D The Catalogue - FritzHilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)

Tyberg: Masses - Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical

WINNER Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio - Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs - Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man - Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies - Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

Tyberg: Masses - John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

WINNER David Frost

Blanton Alspaugh

Manfred Eicher

Sonya Yoncheva, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

Morten Lindberg

Judith Sherman

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

WINNER Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio - Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Concertos For Orchestra - Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches - Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente - Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Mahler: Symphony No. 5 - Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

WINNER Berg: Wozzeck - Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf & Brad Sayles, producers (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus)

Berg: Lulu - Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay -David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)

Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles - Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Handel: Ottone - George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)

Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel - Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Andrei Serov; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

WINNER Bryars: The Fifth Century - Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)

Handel: Messiah - Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)

Mansurian: Requiem - Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)

Music Of The Spheres - Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)

Tyberg: Masses - Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER Death & The Maiden - Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1 – Arcangelo

Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert - Stile Antico

Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann - Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich

Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016 - Martha Argerich & Various Artists

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

WINNER Transcendental - Daniil Trifonov

Bach: The French Suites - Murray Perahia

Haydn: Cello Concertos - Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)

Levina: The Piano Concertos - Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)

Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 - Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

WINNER Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio - Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)

Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas - Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)

Gods & Monsters - Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music - Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D'Oro)

Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift - Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style Of Five Ensemble)

Best Classical Compendium

WINNER Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto - Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Barbara - Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer

Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir - Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer

Les Routes De L'Esclavage - Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer

Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger - Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

WINNER Viola Concerto - Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) Track from: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

Concerto For Orchestra - Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) Track from: Concertos For Orchestra

Picture Studies - Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) Track from: Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies

Requiem - Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

Songs Of Solitude - Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) Track from: Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

WINNER "Humble." - Kendrick Lamar (The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers)

"Up All Night" – Beck (CANADA, video director; Alba Barneda, Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers)

"Makeba" – Jain (Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer)

"The Story Of O.J." – JAY Z (Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, Elizabeth Newman & Chaka Pilgrim, video producers)

"1-800-273-8255" - Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid (Andy Hines, video director; Brandon Bonfiglio, Mildred Delamota, Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta & Alex Randall, video producers)

Best Music Film

WINNER The Defiant Ones (Various Artists) - Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers

One More Time With Feeling (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds) - Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers

Long Strange Trip (The Grateful Dead) - Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers

Soundbreaking (Various Artists )- Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers

Two Trains Runnin' (Various Artists) - Sam Pollard, video director; Benjamin Hedin, video producer