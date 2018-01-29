Women's heavy disapproval of Trump may not cut so deep against GOP in 2018 midterms

Kiara Romero, 20, from Rockville, Md., joins the Women's March demonstrators as they walk past the White House on Jan. 20.
Kiara Romero, 20, from Rockville, Md., joins the Women's March demonstrators as they walk past the White House on Jan. 20. 